Man Accused Of Harassing Women Outside Norman Library
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A man is in the Cleveland County jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside a city library branch on the east side of town.
The victim reported being with another female customer when 25-year-old Romay Christopher Abdullahi approached them and asked if either of the women had boyfriends. One woman then told police she asked Abdullahi if he was following her. That woman said Abdullahi replied, “No. You’re too fat.” Then he reportedly asked her if she had ever seen, “… a big fat black d***.”
The woman told him to leave her alone and turned around.
“[He] was making some obscene statements to her, and then sexual assaulted her by groping her from behind before fleeing the area,” said Sarah Jensen of the Norman Police Department.
Officers said Abdullahi ran to a nearby house and stole a bicycle, according to investigators.
At some point, a child who was on her way home from school contacted her parent to report Abdullahi’s suspicious behavior.
That concerned parent then called 911.
“[She] noticed this individual at that time on foot, acting intoxicated, and suspicious in a way that made the child feel uneasy,” Jensen said.
The child was not in any danger, according to police.
However, when they arrived on scene to arrest Abdullahi they said he refused to pull over on the bicycle.
When they finally took Abdullahi into custody he reportedly said, “If you're going to arrest me just do it."
Norman police says this is a prime example of when to call police if you notice someone acting odd in your area.
Abdullahi is in jail facing four complaints, including sexual battery.