Michael Avenatti Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence
LOS ANGELES - Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Stormy Daniels and a prominent Trump critic, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday. Avenatti was booked Wednesday afternoon and bail was set at $50,000, the LAPD said.
Avenatti gave a statement Wednesday evening denying the allegations.
"I have never struck a woman," Avenatti said. "I never will strike a woman. I have been an advocate for women's rights my entire career and I'm gonna continue to be an advocate. I am not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing."
TMZ first reported Avenatti's arrest, and initially said the alleged incident involved Avenatti's estranged wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti.
However, her attorneys issued a statement denying she was involved, and TMZ issued a correction. "This article is not true as it pertains to my client. Ms. Storie-Avenatti was not subject to any such incident." Avenatti and his wife filed for divorce in 2017.
Avenatti has become a fixture on cable news and is exploring a bid for president in 2020. He rose to fame as the attorney for Daniels, who was allegedly paid off to keep quiet about an affair with President Trump.
Avenatti is also the lawyer for Julie Swetnick, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct that took place decades ago. Avenatti was blamed by some Democrats for Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Senate when Swetnick walked back some of her accusations.
Avenatti has been referred to the Justice Department for an investigation into his and Swetnick's claims.