Auto Theft Suspect Arrested After Police Chase From Catoosa Into Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest an auto theft suspect who led them on chase from Catoosa into Tulsa early Thursday.
The chase ended when the suspect crashed his car into a sign near Peoria and Riverside Drive.
Police say it started when Catoosa Police tried to stop the driver near the Hard Rock Casino, but Jamie Hodges kept driving into Tulsa.
Officers put out stop sticks but Hodges just kept on going.
Tulsa Police Captain Malcolm Wightman says their officers on the ground backed off and the department's helicopter followed the car until it crashed at a curve in the road.
Wightman say they're thankful he didn't hurt anyone else along the way.
"He was driving extremely dangerously. In fact, we were doing our best to keep our vehicles out of the pursuit in order to reduce his speed and to reduce the likelihood of an injury," said Police Captain Malcolm Wightman.
Police say Hodges was driving his own car during the chase.