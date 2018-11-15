News
2 People Inside Burned Tulsa Home Were Trying To Stay Warm, Firefighters Say
Thursday, November 15th 2018, 4:56 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire near Pine and Memorial Drive early Thursday.
Firefighters believe two people who were in the home were just in the home trying to stay warm.
The Tulsa Fire Department said the home looked like it is being remodeled.
A Tulsa Fire Captain told News On 6, the fire started somewhere near the fireplace and there was no utilities in the home. The fire spread to the home's attic.
Firefighters say the fire wasn't too difficult to put out.
No injuries were reported.