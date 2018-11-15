Broken Arrow Working To Fix Traffic Signal Problem On Lynn Lane
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Traffic is moving a little bit better Thursday at the intersection of Lynn Lane at the Broken Arrow Expressway.
On Wednesday, the City of Broken Arrow had to set up four way stop signs, because the signal lights went out.
Both north and southbound traffic is impacted by the signal problem.
Crews put in a temporary timer on the stop light that wasn’t working. It would normally work with a sensor, meaning when you pull up to the light, it recognizes the vehicle and change as soon as possible.
But News On 6 has learned that those street sensors aren’t working, so using the intersection will still slow you down Thursday.
Since the light is on a timer you may have to stop at the light for a scheduled amount of time.
Broken Arrow Police say they expect the signal lights to be fully repaired by Friday.