TULSA, Oklahoma - A man hit by an SUV Wednesday night as he crossed a Tulsa street remains in the hospital.

The accident happened on 41st Street near Garnett Road.

Police say the 64-year-old victim suffered a broken rib and punctured lung.

Officers say the man, who was wearing dark clothing, was crossing 41st Street when he was struck. Police say the area is not well-lit and they believe that was a factor in this accident.

41st Street was shut down for several hours as investigators worked the scene.