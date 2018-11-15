News
Man Hit By SUV, Crossing Tulsa Street, Remains In The Hospital
Thursday, November 15th 2018, 6:20 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man hit by an SUV Wednesday night as he crossed a Tulsa street remains in the hospital.
The accident happened on 41st Street near Garnett Road.
Police say the 64-year-old victim suffered a broken rib and punctured lung.
Officers say the man, who was wearing dark clothing, was crossing 41st Street when he was struck. Police say the area is not well-lit and they believe that was a factor in this accident.
41st Street was shut down for several hours as investigators worked the scene.