Muskogee Police Release Update On Officer-Involved Shooting
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police Department has released additional information of the officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead earlier this week.
Andrew Kana was shot and killed November 12 while being arrested on felony warrants, according to MPD.
Three officers were taking Kana into custody at the I Don't Care Bar and Grill on West Shawnee Street Monday afternoon. They had a tip from a 911 caller that Kana was at the bar.
Kana was wanted in Idaho for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after felony conviction. He was wanted in Oklahoma for domestic assault and battery by strangulation. He had previous convictions in Oklahoma for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to Muskogee Police.
Police said Sergeant Ron Yates was handcuffing Kana when the suspect pulled out a sub-compact Glock .380 pistol and raised it toward the officer. Yates fired, hitting Kana in the chest and killing him, police say.
On Thursday, MPD released a Powerpoint presentation detailing the officer-involved shooting that includes images from police body cameras.
"Therefore, in self-defense he fired three shots in rapid succession, center mass, at Kana. Kana then fell to the floor as Sgt. Yales still maintained a firm grip on the handcuff on Kana's left wrist," the debriefing material states.
Police said Officer Taylor Mills and Officer Jared Jones were also at the scene to assist with the arrest.
The department is working to get all of the body camera footage copied for release, according to Officer Lincoln Anderson, Public Information Officer.
The incident is being investigated and the evidence will be submitted to the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office to be reviewed.
We've included a PDF of the police presentation that shows the photos and text from the Powerpoint original.