News
Food Pantry Feeds Langston University Tulsa Students In Need
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new food pantry is open for students in need at Langston University Tulsa. Thanksgiving care packages were given to students Wednesday, filled with turkey, dressing, and more.
Michael Egan is the president of The Khan Ohana Foundation which makes sure Tulsa students don't go hungry. He says the foundation is made up of just a few families trying to help out their neighbors.
"We're also open to donations," Michael Egan said. "Right now there's four of us running it with a few volunteers, but we're doing what we can to improve the lives of people here in Tulsa."
The foundation also provides food for TCC students.