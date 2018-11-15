OSDH: 3 Deaths So Far This Flu Season
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced the death of one person from the flu, this week. That brings the total to three, so far this season.
All three of the deaths were of people 65-years-old or older who lived in Northeast Oklahoma.
The current flu season began on Sept. 1, 2018. Approximately 71 hospitalizations have been reported since flu season began.
Tulsa County has had 18 hospitalizations which is the most by more than four times. Osage had the next highest amount with five.
Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus which is spread by infected people coughing, sneezing or touching a surface handled by others. Its impact can be severe in some cases, especially among seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC.
The CDC states the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated.