Muscogee-Creek Nation Suspends Free Press
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - Muscogee (Creek) Nation leaders approved legislation placing tribally-funded Mvskoke (Muskogee) Media back under the executive branch.
"I was less than surprised but still disappointed," said Former Mvskoke Media Manager Sterling Cosper.
Cosper says the online newspaper has only been operating as a free press for three years.
"I think a lot of people really enjoyed that,” said Cosper. “Knowing that what was coming out the tribal media outlet, was the full scope of the truth."
He says Principal Chief James Floyd was running for chief at the time the free press legislation was making its rounds. Cosper says the chief fully supported it during the election.
"Left me wondering if those people didn't realize what implications it might have for them," said Cosper.
A letter from Chief Floyd says "Mvskoke Media will continue to adhere to the same independent, journalistic standards from which they have been working."
He says he made the decision at the guidance of the "Council Representatives."
Principal Chief James Floyd says he has never interfered with the reporting at Mvskoke Media. He says he will continue to support the principles of a free press.
"The structure has to reflect independence. We have to be separate from you for people to feel open to doing their jobs," said Cosper. "I don't expect to see credible reporting on it from our own media outlet anymore."
Cosper stepped down as manager the night of the meeting. He says the implication from one of the council members is that Mvskoke Media was producing too much "negative" content.
"I hate to call it negative if it's holding people accountable," said Cosper.
Cosper says there's a citizen petition going around against the repeal and he hopes the Nation's people will continue pushing for the return of the free press.
"They can repeal the bill, but they can't undo the reporting we've already done," said Cosper.