Body Found In Burned Out Trailer In Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in a burned-out trailer Thursday. The Sheriff's Office and OSBI have been on scene for a few hours and are still trying to piece together what happened.
Several area fire departments were called out to a structure fire and when they got there they found a fully engulfed trailer inside a metal barn. They pulled it out to put the fire out and that's where they found a man's body.
They said the body found inside is unrecognizable, but the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said they do know who owns the trailer and barn and they have made contact with the family. However, they do not have positive confirmation of who the person is.
“In a small community like this everyone knows who lives where and I don't think it will be a long time before we are able to confirm who our victim is but at this point our victim is extremely burned,” said Sheriff Scott Walton.
They believe they know who the man is, but they are not releasing a name until they have positive identification that it's him.