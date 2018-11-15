"Part of the area that I really want assistance from the hunters is on the east side of the river, and that's going to be spring creek boat dock area, and common sense would tell us he didn't swim across that. So if you are hunting anywhere in this area, I'm going to say within a couple mile circumference, I'd like to have some assistance finding any articles that would match a white cowboy hat [or] a tan jacket," said Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed.