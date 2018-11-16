News
Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission Needing Thanksgiving Turkey Donations
Friday, November 16th 2018, 1:29 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - With just a week until Thanksgiving, Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission is still in desperate need of Thanksgiving turkeys to give out to families.
Their goal is to collect 4,000 turkeys, but as of Thursday, John 3:16 only has about 1,000.
They also need Thanksgiving side dishes, like green beans and stuffing.
If you would like to donate visit John 3:16 Mission's website.