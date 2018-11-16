News
Ree Drummond And Carrie Underwood Among 7 Honored Thursday
Friday, November 16th 2018, 1:37 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Seven people were inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Thursday.
The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond and Country Music star Carrie Underwood are just two of the seven who were honored.
They join nearly 700 other Oklahomans inducted since 1927.
The other five honorees include Enid philanthropist Paul Allen, Keller Williams vice chairman Mo Anderson, former Banc First CEO David Rainbolt, and First Stuart Corporation CEO Jon R. Stuart.
Oklahoma city jazz guitarist Charlie Christian was inducted posthumously, after his death in 1942.
The ceremony took place at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center.