Billy Sims Foundation Donates $25,000 To Train Rescue Dogs
Friday, November 16th 2018, 1:47 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A former Heisman winner makes a big donation to Barry Switzer's rescue dog training program.
"We have the Heisman of the dog world, I promise you our dogs are the best there are because they can go out and save people's lives," said Barry Switzer, former OU football coach.
Billy Sims Barbecue and the Billy Sims Foundation presented a $25,000 Thursday to the Ground Zero Emergency Training Center in Tuttle.
The center trains search and rescue dogs for agencies across Oklahoma.
They've donated 25 dogs to help first responders during disasters.