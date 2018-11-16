Traffic Alert: Lane Closures On I-244 At Highway 169
TULSA, Ok - A weekend Tulsa traffic alert impacting drivers at I-244 and Highway 169.
Friday at 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will shut down the westbound lanes of I-244 between the I-44 split and Highway 169 for a ramp repair project.
In addition, the westbound on-ramps from Garnett and 129th East Avenue will be closed as will the off-ramps to Highway 169.
"We had the high bridge narrowed to one lane for the past several weeks to reduce some of the weight on the bridge. Even though the bridge itself is safe for traffic, we didn't want to put any additional stress on that deteriorated area," said ODOT spokesperson Kenna Mitchell.
The northbound Highway 169 ramp to westbound I-244 will remain down to one lane until mid-December.