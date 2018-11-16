News
First Leg Of Turner Turnpike Lane Expansion Project Finished
Friday, November 16th 2018, 3:39 AM CST
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Thursday, Governor Mary Fallin celebrated the completion of the first eight miles of the Turner Turnpike lane expansion project, four months ahead of schedule.
Construction crews finished widening the first section of the project to six lanes.
The entire lane expansion project calls for the widening of 22 miles of the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Tulsa, and should be finished by early next summer.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the entire Driving Forward project is under budget and six to nine months ahead of schedule.