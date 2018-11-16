Man Arrested After High Speed Chase Across Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a man in a stolen Acura SUV led troopers on a high speed chase across Tulsa early Friday before ending on Highway 75 near I-44.
The OHP used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to get the man's vehicle to eventually stop.
Troopers said it all started when they tried to stop the SUV near 21st and Garnett at around 1 a.m., but the driver sped off. The chase headed west on I-44 and then north on Highway 75.
The OHP says the driver nearly hit some police officers who were laying down some stop strips.
After stopping, troopers said the unidentified driver got out and tried to run while throwing down a white powdery substance.
Troopers say the driver had a felony warrant and the OHP found a gun inside the Acura SUV. The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out before he was taken to the Tulsa County jail.