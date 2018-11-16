Police Say Collinsville Man Tried To Ram An Owasso PD Car During Chase
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A Collinsville man is in jail after Owasso Police say he led them on a chase that went through a quarry before ending in a pond.
Cory Spargur, 28, was arrested after the chase which police say he tried to ram one of their patrol cars Thursday evening.
At about 6 p.m., police say a 911 caller told them her ex-husband was violating a protective order. When officers arrived at the caller's residence, Spargur took off in his car.
Spargur led them on a chase to 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue. That is when police say it appeared Spargur tried to ram one of their cars.
Police also released an officer's body cam video.
Eventually, the chase ended up at Anchor Stone's quarry, where they say Cory Spargur got out. ran across the quarry and jumped into a shallow pond.
That is where Owasso Police caught up with him and took Spargur into custody. Officers say they found several suspected drug items, a fraudulent check and a stolen checkbook inside Spargur's car.
Cory Spargur was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including assaulting a police officer, reckless driving and eluding.