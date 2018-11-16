However, this next taste of winter looks to be short-lived! We’ll recover into the 50s on Monday, with highs back near the mid to upper 50s by the middle of the week. As of now, travel conditions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday are looking pretty good in and around Oklahoma! The potential for rain on Thanksgiving has also decreased, and as of now it looks like we could see highs in the 60s on Thanksgiving here in Green Country! We’ll keep you updated!



Have a wonderful Friday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!