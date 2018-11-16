Pleasant Friday Forecast For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma -
We endured winter-like weather for much of the past several days, but we’re wrapping up the work week on a pleasant note across Green Country!
Mostly sunny skies are back in the cards for our Friday, and much like Thursday we’ll warm up pretty quickly. Look for highs back in the lower to mid 60s this afternoon with a light southeast breeze. It should be a beautiful day to get outside! Conditions are looking chilly but overall very good for high school football games tonight as well.
Clouds will be on the increase on Saturday as our next strong cold front approaches. Out ahead of that front we expect one more seasonable day with highs in the 50s north of Tulsa and the 60s south of Tulsa by early Saturday afternoon. That cold front will be surging into northeastern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon, with temperatures likely falling quickly by late Saturday afternoon along with gusty north winds.
Unfortunately, it’ll be back to winter-like temperatures on Sunday behind that cold front. Some light rain or even a brief period of freezing drizzle will be possible early Sunday morning, although we do not expect any major impacts. Cloud cover looks to hold tough all day Sunday, and we’ll struggle to climb out of the upper 30s Sunday afternoon with a continued cold north wind. Plan for a cold, damp, and breezy day for the Route 66 Marathon!
However, this next taste of winter looks to be short-lived! We’ll recover into the 50s on Monday, with highs back near the mid to upper 50s by the middle of the week. As of now, travel conditions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday are looking pretty good in and around Oklahoma! The potential for rain on Thanksgiving has also decreased, and as of now it looks like we could see highs in the 60s on Thanksgiving here in Green Country! We’ll keep you updated!
Have a wonderful Friday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!