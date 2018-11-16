Creative Tulsa Business Community Holding Holiday Block Party
TULSA, Oklahoma - An up-and-coming area near downtown Tulsa is gearing up for a holiday block party to help put folks in the spirit.
The business owners have named it Charles Page Studios, it's just west of the downtown area.
It's a creative business community along Charles Page Boulevard, right across the street from Tulsa's Newblock Park. It's a cluster of about seven studios, ranging from jewelry, to leather work to photography.
Rachel Rose Dazey is a silversmith who owns Dillon Rose Studio.
She says the area has grown over the past few years, but say a lot of folks still don't even know Charles Page Studios exists.
"I do really want it to grow here and I think we have something really unique to offer to Tulsa and I know the whole 'Shop Local' thing has gotten hip, but I really do want people to think about that and when they come to shop with us, they're really giving to their community in a bigger way than just me," says Rachel Rose Dazey.
So Saturday, November 17th, the businesses are holding a a block party. They'll have live music, food trucks, campfires and s'mores.
You be able to make your own decorations and you can shop for Christmas unique, handmade Christmas presents.
The block party runs from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
One of the studios will have an Airstream decorated for the holidays, with a photo booth inside, perfect from Christmas pictures.