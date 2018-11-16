Blue Dome Arts Festival Cancelled After 15 Years
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Blue Dome Arts Festival will not return in 2019 according to festival organizers. For 15 years, the event hosted local artists, handcrafters, chefs, and more in the Blue Dome District on 2nd and Elgin.
Organizers said issues with finding affordable and available space to hold the event are among several issues that led to the cancellation. Other reasons include new high point beverage laws, insufficient staff, and time constraints.
They said there are no definitive plans to bring the festival back at any point, but "maybe there's a chance that Blue Dome Arts Festival will return in some form down the road. Maybe not."
Organizers said they have asked Mayfest to accommodate more local artists to help fill the void left by the Blue Dome Festival.