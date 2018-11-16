Guests Evacuated After Fire At Tulsa Hyatt Hotel
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hundreds of guests have been evacuated after a reported fire at the Tulsa Hyatt Hotel.
Tulsa Firefighters tell say the fire was at the top of the stairs near the escalator. It happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon with 400 guests inside. It's a busy day here with people in town for the Route 66 marathon, and there's also an Arabian horse convention in town.
Guests say despite there being a fire in a high rise, for the most part, no one seemed to panic and the evacuation went smoothly. A woman from Portland Oregon here to run a half marathon Saturday says she just checked into the 11th floor when she heard the alarm.
"We're like oh my god! This is an alarm. We got to get out of here. So we went down the stairs and came out and looked around and went ok, wow!" said Kathy of Portland.
No injuries have been reported but a few people were checked out by EMSA for smoke inhalation. Tulsa Fire Department says the fire was put out quickly.