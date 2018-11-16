Tulsa Family Speaking Out After Father Shot By Ex-Girlfriend
TULSA, Oklahoma - The family of a man who was shot by his ex-girlfriend, says there are two sides to this story. The ex-girlfriend told police she shot her ex, Josh Powers when he broke in and attacked her.
Austin Powers says his dad, Josh, is in critical condition after being shot by his ex-girlfriend earlier this week. Austin says his dad would have never laid a hand on his ex. He says he was just stopping by to pick up some of his belongings after their breakup when she shot him.
Josh’s ex-girlfriend told police at the scene Josh forced his way into her home and assaulted her so she grabbed a gun and shot him. Josh's son and daughter-in-law Emilia disagree.
"He had work at 6 a.m., so he stopped by her house around 5 a.m. to get his work boots, uniform, that kind of thing," said Emilia.
Emilia says her father-in-law was shot in the back and she doesn't believe he's a violent person.
"He doesn't hurt people, that's just not who he is," said Emilia
Tulsa Police say right now they only have one side of the story to go off of because they haven’t been able to talk to Josh yet.
"That's all we've been told so far. I'm not going to say that's all that we know, because we don't know if that's true yet or not," said TPD Sgt. Shane Tuell.
Sgt. Tuell says they do believe Josh Powers busted in a door at the house but through the investigation, they've discovered that happened during a different incident.
"There's nothing to indicate she is misleading us at this point, and there's nothing to indicate that what she's telling us is the truth," said Tuell.
Tuell says they still don't know what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
"We have no right to tell a victim they're not a victim. But we also want to make sure justice is done," said Tuell.
Sgt. Tuell says it's going to take a lot of man hours and a lot of investigating to make sure justice is served in this case.