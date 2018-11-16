Chandler Asst. Band Director Makes First Court Appearance For Child Sex Crimes
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Thursday morning, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested an assistant band director at Chandler High School for allegedly sexually abusing a child.
“The district attorney’s office here in Lincoln County requested us to investigate this,” said Assistant Special Agent for the OSBI, Adam Whitney.
Warren Hitchcock, 40, was arrested at his home at 346953 East 390 Road.
Friday, the Chandler teacher went before a judge for his arraignment.
Investigators said the evidence they’ve found so far, was enough to arrest him on 15 counts of Sex Abuse of a Child, and one count of Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
After reading evidence of the case, the judge said that Hitchcock’s bond will be kept at $750,000.
“We will be continuing our investigation. Going over evidence,” Whitney said.
The OSBI told News 9 the abuse was ongoing.
Court documents have yet to be filed, but officials do confirm that future arrests are a possibility in this case.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017.