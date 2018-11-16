News
Cox Business Center Hosting Williams Route 66 Health And Fitness Expo
Friday, November 16th 2018, 5:20 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Williams Route 66 Marathon Health and Fitness Expo is happening at the Cox Business Center. The expo will run for two days with the big Marathon through Tulsa this Sunday.
"Everybody's so excited, they're all coming into town, we get to show off our city," said Route 66 Marathon Executive Director Destiny Green
The Expo also has booths featuring running gear, shoes, and other fitness products. You can check it out for free until 8 on Friday night and 10 to 6 on Saturday.