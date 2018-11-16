Oologah-Talala EMS Add Four State-Of-The-Art Ambulances
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Four new ambulances will be entering service with the Oologah-Talala Emergency Medical Service District and at a lower price tag for taxpayers.
OTEMS says the new ambulances will be state-of-the-art and should provide better care for patients. The Four new “ultra-modern” ambulances provide added safety restraints for the patients and paramedic, letting the medic improve patient care while always remaining in safety harnesses. They also feature a variety of mobile treatment tools.
"I feel the reason the bonds passed so overwhelmingly is our crews and the amazing job they do. This will give them the tools they need to reach even greater heights of service to the public,” said OTEMS Board Chairman Tim Albin.
The ambulances are being bought with a voter-approved bond. Interest on the bond means OTEMS has more money than it needs and that means taxpayers in the area will pay 0.3 mils less in property tax rates than initially promised.
The new ambulances will start service by year's end.