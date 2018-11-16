News
OSU-Tulsa Campus Hosts College And Careers Conference For Jenks HS Seniors
TULSA, Oklahoma - Jenks high school students are getting a crash course in preparing for college and careers.
A conference for seniors called "Prep You" was held on Friday at the OSU-Tulsa campus. The conference covered a number of topics that will help students transition into adulthood, including lessons on choosing a career and managing finances.
"The Tulsa Police Department is talking to them about being a police officer, but also how the police are good for you now that you are 18. OSU is putting on clinics on your first day of college and how to transfer credits," said Kimberly Catterson of Jenks Public Schools.
This is the first “Prep You” conference, but Jenks schools say they hope to make it an annual event.