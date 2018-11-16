Wade's RV Game Of The Week: Stillwater Vs. Booker T
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Two tickets to the 6A-II title game will be punched tonight as Stillwater and Booker T Washington square off for one of the spots in the gold ball game.
It's also our Wade's R-V Game of the Week.
Booker T's the defending State Champion and has a knack of keeping teams to their lowest point totals. Stillwater's coming off its first playoff win in a decade and they like to put up a lot of points.
The Pioneers averaged 44 points and over 400 yards a game this season. The key players are Quarterback Gunnar Gundy, yes that's OSU head coach Mike Gundy's son, and at receiver Anthony Bland. He is the son of Patsy Armstrong who is the Director of on-campus recruiting at OSU.
Booker T also has a familiar last name to OSU fans as well Justice Hill's brother Dax is one of the best defensive players in the nation and a Michigan recruit. BTW also feature a talented running back in Thomas Grayson who's visited OU and OSU. They just need a QB to put it all together tonight.