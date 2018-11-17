Man Shot After Firing At Payne County Deputy, Investigators Say
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting in Payne County.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Cushing police responded to a call about shots fired during a domestic dispute and Payne County deputies in the area helped search for the suspect shortly after midnight Saturday morning.
A deputy spotted the suspect, identified as Clyde Jenkins, and attempted a traffic stop, but Jenkins did not stop and a chase ensued, the OSBI says.
Investigators say Jenkins eventually stopped, pointed a firearm at a deputy, and fired multiple shots. They say the deputy returned fire, hitting Jenkins multiple times.
The OSBI is investigating.
They say the deputy was not injured and Jenkins was transported to a Tulsa hospital.