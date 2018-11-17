TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a woman with several warrants after a shooting late Friday night.

Police say when they arrived at a home near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue, they found a man bleeding from his head, claiming his girlfriend assaulted him.

They say an argument led to a fight, which ended in a shot being fired into the ground.

The man claimed he was hit in the head with an object and that his girlfriend ran away afterward, police say.