Crime
Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Assault
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a woman with several warrants after a shooting late Friday night.
Police say when they arrived at a home near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue, they found a man bleeding from his head, claiming his girlfriend assaulted him.
They say an argument led to a fight, which ended in a shot being fired into the ground.
The man claimed he was hit in the head with an object and that his girlfriend ran away afterward, police say.