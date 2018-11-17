Warm Saturday Weather Before Temperatures Plummet
Another quick warm-up is on the way for our Saturday, but enjoy it! A cold front is about to send our temperatures into a free-fall later tonight.
Clouds will be on a steady increase today, but temperatures are still expected to climb quickly with a light south wind. Highs look to soar up into the mid to upper 60s across a good portion of eastern Oklahoma today, but it will be a little cooler north of Tulsa as a cold front starts to move in during the afternoon. That cold front looks to hold off on impacting Tulsa until late afternoon or early evening.
Speaking of that front, expect a switch to gusty north winds by this evening as that front gets a bigger push south across Green Country. Temperatures will tumble more quickly than the past couple evenings and we’ll eventually fall into the 30s by early Sunday morning.
Areas of drizzle and light rain are expected to develop across eastern Oklahoma Sunday morning as those gusty north winds continue. Areas north of Tulsa may be near or just below freezing Sunday morning, meaning we could see a few hours of some very light freezing drizzle particularly northwest of I-44. Any ice amounts are expected to be very light and mainly confined to elevated surfaces, but be aware that a slick bridge or two could develop early Sunday morning north of Tulsa. Drizzle will eventually thin out during the day, but Sunday will be sharply colder with afternoon highs only in the upper 30s.
However, this next taste of winter looks to be short-lived! We’ll recover into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday as some sunshine returns. As of now, travel conditions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday are looking pretty good in and around Oklahoma! Our rain chances still remain minimal on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday, and right now it looks like we could see highs around 60 degrees on Thanksgiving! We’ll keep you updated!
Have a wonderful Saturday, Green Country!