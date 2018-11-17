Areas of drizzle and light rain are expected to develop across eastern Oklahoma Sunday morning as those gusty north winds continue. Areas north of Tulsa may be near or just below freezing Sunday morning, meaning we could see a few hours of some very light freezing drizzle particularly northwest of I-44. Any ice amounts are expected to be very light and mainly confined to elevated surfaces, but be aware that a slick bridge or two could develop early Sunday morning north of Tulsa. Drizzle will eventually thin out during the day, but Sunday will be sharply colder with afternoon highs only in the upper 30s.