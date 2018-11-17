News
Route 66 Marathon Weekend Kicks Off In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Williams Route 66 Marathon is happening this weekend.
Runners will participate in the marathon, half marathon, or marathon relay races on Sunday.
Those races begin Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. at 7th and South Main. The finish line will be next to Guthrie Green.
You can see the routes those races will take here.
In addition to those longer races, there are several events taking place Saturday, including a 5K, a one-mile fun run, and the Mascot Dash.
You can find more information about the events at Route66Marathon.com.