1-Year-Old Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle In Choctaw
Saturday, November 17th 2018, 4:05 PM CST
CHOCTAW, Oklahoma - Police say a one-year-old has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Choctaw Saturday.
The accident occurred near Henney Road and Southeast 15th Street around 2:30 p.m., according to reports.
Both the Choctaw Police Department and deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office responded. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Officials say this appears to have been just a horrific accident.
Investigators remain at the scene.
This is a developing story.