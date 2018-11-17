Morton Comprehensive Health Services Holds Insurance Enrollment Event In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The deadline to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is inching closer.
People across Green Country are taking advantage of a free service to help get signed up despite funding cuts this year.
Since this enrollment period opened November 1st, Morton Comprehensive Health Services says about two-thirds of the people signing up are new to getting insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
It's a busy time of the year for Ana Bonham who works at Morton Comprehensive Health Services, helping people sign up for insurance.
"People are excited. They're getting enrolled," says Bonham.
Lisa Helt works part-time at an elementary school in Coffeyville and doesn't have health insurance through the school system. She made it a priority to sign up this year.
"If I happen to get sick or something like that, then I'd have something to fall back on," says Helt.
Bonham says Morton Comprehensive Health Services used to receive more than $2,500 in state and federal funding to help people get singed up but under the Trump administration, that funding has been cut.
"We've been doing fine without the funding. Yes, it would have been great right? But, with that said, with no funding, we still continue to pursue and do whatever we can to reach out to the community," said Bonham.
Bonham encourages everyone to prepare for 2019 and make an appointment if you need help.
"You really need to take the time to come in. Because you have these doubts of, 'Oh my gosh. I won't be able to afford insurance,' when you really can," said Bonham.
If you missed Saturday's event, there is another one coming up on December 8th from 9:00-1:00.