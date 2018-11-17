News
New Tulsa Business Donating All Tips To Help Veterans
Saturday, November 17th 2018, 6:54 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new Tulsa business is giving back to Oklahoma's own veterans this month.
The create-your-own ice cream sandwich shop, Sweets and Cream is donating all its tips from customers this month to Coffee Bunker. Coffee Bunker helps service members transition back to civilian life.
“It’s just a great, warm welcoming environment for them and just a way to show our thankfulness for their service," said Kimberly Norman of Sweets and Cream
Sweets and cream just opened in March near 11th and Yale. The owners tell us they donate all their tips to a different charity each month.