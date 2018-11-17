News
Joplin Man Arrested In Tulsa On Child Porn Charges
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Joplin man facing child porn charges is now sitting in the Tulsa County Jail.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says U.S. Marshals picked up Daniel Rehman Friday night at a Tulsa apartment. Court records show law enforcement got a tip that Rehman was uploading child porn to his Tumblr account.
A raid of the home and computers found images of child pornography as well several items depicting violence, racial hatred, and Nazi idealization.