Thunder Stay Red Hot, Scorch The Suns 110-100
PHOENIX - Even as the temperatures got freezing cold in Oklahoma, its Oklahoma City Thunder stayed red hot Saturday night.
Behind 32 points from Paul George and 26 from Steven Adams, the Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns, 110-100, from Arizona. It was Oklahoma City's third consecutive win and its 10th in the past 11 games.
The difference was a 32-23 third quarter, after the Thunder went into halftime with a 47-42 lead. Oklahoma City opened an 18-point lead on a Raymond Felton bucket to make it 79-61, but the Suns would eventually cut the Thunder lead to six, 95-89, on a T.J. Warren three-pointer with 3:46 left to play in the game.
Oklahoma City would score the next five and keep the 3-12 Suns at about 10-points or so behind the rest of the way.
Russell Westbrook did not play against Phoenix.
The Thunder are back in action Monday night at 9 against the Kings in Sacramento.