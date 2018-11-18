Slick Road Conditions Causes Multiple Crashes; Canadian Co. Deputy Involved
Light freezing drizzle has caused slick roads to develop in North Central, Central, and Western Oklahoma.
Early Sunday morning three accidents took place at I-40 and Garth Brooks in Yukon, due to a glaze of ice covering the bridge.
Authorities confirm that a Canadian County deputy was involved. According to the report, the deputy hit an icy patch, lost control, and over corrected sending her off the roadway.
News 9 Storm Tracker Bobby Payne was on the scene.
6 AM - @NEWS9 stormtracker Bobby Payne is on the scene of a rollover accident off the westbound lanes of I-40 and Garth Brooks in Yukon. Bobby also just witnessed a SECOND accident in the same area. SLOW DOWN if you're out this morning. Roads are slick. #okwx @NEWS9 @OKDOT pic.twitter.com/f6pEWPxC6t— Matt Mahler (@themahler) November 18, 2018
A travel advisory remains in effect for several Oklahoma counties until 9 a.m.