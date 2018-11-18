Tulsa Police Arrest Multiple People Found With Stolen Vehicles
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have arrested several people for having stolen cars.
Police say a stolen car out of Spavinaw was located at a gas station Saturday afternoon. Officers say they discovered that the car was loaded with stolen copper and scrap metal.
According to police, the car had three occupants, identified as Joshua Keller, Michael Richardson, and Brandon Rine. Officers say one occupant admitted to stealing the copper and the driver admitted to knowing the car was stolen and that he had purchased it in exchange for drugs.
Keller, Richardson, and Rine were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen copper, police say.
Also on Saturday, officers say they found a stolen car parked at a Super 8 Motel near Archer and Sheridan.
They say surveillance was established on the car and a man, identified as Damion Bryant, was seen getting something out of the car and returning to a motel room. Police say they went to Bryant’s room and arrested him for possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as for being in possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.