As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday, travel conditions are looking pretty good in and around Oklahoma! Clouds will increase on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, but we look to remain dry and, fortunately, the weather looks pretty clear in all our surrounding states if you are traveling for the holiday! Thanksgiving is still looking good here in Green Country with highs around 60 degrees Thanksgiving afternoon. An approaching storm system may bring us a chance for a few showers and storms by Black Friday, so of course, we’ll keep you advised as that system gets closer!