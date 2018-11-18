Cold And Dreary Sunday Weather Across Eastern Oklahoma
Bundle up, Green Country! The warm weather of the past few days has come to an abrupt halt with winter-like cold back in the area for Sunday.
Areas of freezing drizzle are possible through the mid-morning hours near and especially north and northwest of the Tulsa metro. This could lead to a few icy patches on bridges and overpasses, so just drive with caution! Further east and southeast of Tulsa temperatures will remain above freezing, so roads will just be wet with off-and-on areas of drizzle and light rain through the morning hours.
The potential for freezing drizzle, drizzle, and light rain will gradually diminish this afternoon, but temperatures are going absolutely nowhere today. We’ll hold in the 30s all day for our Sunday across the majority of eastern Oklahoma. A cold north breeze of 10 to 20 miles per hour will push wind chills into the 20s at times as well. Stay warm!
Thankfully, this latest taste of winter looks to be short-lived! After lows dip into the upper 20s to low 30s Monday morning, we look to quickly climb into the 50s on Monday as sunshine returns. Another weak frontal boundary will nudge our highs back down closer to 50 degrees on Tuesday, but we’ll recover into the upper 50s on Wednesday.
As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday, travel conditions are looking pretty good in and around Oklahoma! Clouds will increase on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, but we look to remain dry and, fortunately, the weather looks pretty clear in all our surrounding states if you are traveling for the holiday! Thanksgiving is still looking good here in Green Country with highs around 60 degrees Thanksgiving afternoon. An approaching storm system may bring us a chance for a few showers and storms by Black Friday, so of course, we’ll keep you advised as that system gets closer!
Have a wonderful Sunday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!