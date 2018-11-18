Police Investigating Armed Robberies At 2 Tulsa Apartments
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are investigating two armed robberies at Tulsa apartments on Saturday.
The victim in one of the robberies told officers that a black male in dark clothing pointed a gun at her and another person at Shoreline Apartments on East 21st Street and took credit cards, money, keys, and a cell phone from them, police say.
Officers say a K9 handler spotted a person matching the suspect’s description getting into a car and driving out of the area. They say the police helicopter followed that car until officers could stop it on Highway 169.
According to police, the victim was unable to positively identify the man, identified as Courtney Thomas; however, they say Thomas matched the description and had a loaded firearm on him when he was stopped by officers. Police say Thomas was arrested for being in possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Another robbery was reported at the Monaco Apartments near 51st and Sheridan shortly after the first robbery.
Police say the victim reported that a black male wearing a sport jersey pointed a gun at him and took his money.
They say the robber fled on foot. An officer spotted someone matching the suspect description at a nearby apartment complex, police say. They say a K9 and the police helicopter helped in a search for him, but he was not found.
Officers say that, while the descriptions of the suspects and the circumstances of both robberies are similar, they do not believe the robberies are related.