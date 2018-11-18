Neighbors React To Broken Arrow Officer-Involved Shooting
BROKEN ARROW - Police have released the name of the man who was shot Saturday during an officer involved shooting in Broken Arrow.
Police say the suspect's name is Randall Wieland.
Crime scene tape still outlines Wieland's home, just a day after he was shot by police.
Neighbors who knew him are still trying to come to grips with what happened. They say they've only known him to be a quiet and friendly man.
"This neighborhood's so quiet and everything feels so safe all the time that we wouldn't even think twice about it," said neighbor Shadoe Maxey.
Police say they were called to the house for a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon.
At one point investigators say Wieland started yelling threats at officers, and even threw steak knives at them.
Police say they first shot pepperball launchers.
When that didn't stop Wieland, an officer drew his gun.
"Mr. Wieland refused to comply with all the commands he was given and as a result he was shot once in the abdomen," said Broken Arrow Police Officer James Koch.
After Wieland is released from the hospital he will be arrested for domestic assault and assault with a deadly weapon.
Court Records show he had previously been in jail in Tulsa County on DUI and Drug Complaints.
Maxey says the man described in these incidents does not sound at all like the friendly neighbor she remembers.
"He was always just easy going. He was very kind you know, he never gave us a weird impression or anything like that so the fact that we heard about this is just really crazy to us," said Maxey.
The officer who fired the shot has been with the department for just a year. He will be placed on paid administration leave during the investigation.