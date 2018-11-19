News
Fire Forces Tulsa Residents From Their Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - A house fire near Apache and Lewis forced people to evacuate their home overnight. The good news is that everyone is safe - the people living there were able to get out of the home before anyone was hurt.
The fire sparked just before 1:30 Monday morning and quickly spread throughout the home. The residents are going to have to deal with smoke and water damage.
We do not know what caused the fire to start, but fire officials are looking into it.
House fires become more common during these cold months while people are trying to stay warm, so make sure to take extra precautions.