Bartlesville Dancers Raise $60K For Paths To Independence
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - The stars were out in Bartlesville this weekend raising money for Paths to Independence, a school for students with autism. Local celebrities paired with dancers to entertain the crowd.
The competition was tough, but in the end Chapel Potter and Justyn Shaw took home the mirror ball trophy for their performance to Michael Jackson's "Beat It."
"Bartlesville is a very community-oriented place," said dancer Justyn Shaw. "They are all about the people, and doing this for PTI - Paths to Independence - is wonderful."
One of the students at PTI also performed.Doyle Berry and his partner received the spirit award and a standing ovation.
News on 6's Julia Benbrook served as a judge for the event which raised over $60,000 for the school.