Enjoy Tulsa 'Garden Of Lights' Starting Friday Night
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Botanic Garden is putting on its first-ever "Garden of Lights" this Christmas season. Organizers say there are 14-and-a-half miles of lights strung up through the gardens.
They also say there's more to do than just look at the lights.
"We also have activities, so they can come out to our fire pits and have smores, we have music - we have Santa Claus on some nights," said Dr. Todd Lasseigne of Tulsa Botanic Garden.
You can ride the Holiday Express Train to see the lights, and there will be food trucks and even a bar on some evenings.
The lights will be turned on every night from 5 to 10 p.m. starting on Black Friday. You can grab tickets on its website or by visiting the Botanic Garden during the day. Tickets are limited and need to be purchased in advance.