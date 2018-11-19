News
OCPD Police Chief Bill Citty Accused Of Ethics Violation
Monday, November 19th 2018, 8:54 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty has been accused of an ethics violation for reportedly retaliating against four deputy chiefs.
Leaders of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police are calling for Chief Citty to be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
"This is a standard practice for all officers. The same rules should apply, regardless of rank," the union said.
The FOP is expected to discuss the complaint during the "citizen comment" portion of the city council meeting Tuesday.
Citty has served as Oklahoma City's police chief since 2003.
