News
'Glow On The Green' Starts Sunday In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The 6th annual holiday lighting event "Glow on the Green" begins this weekend in downtown Tulsa. The winter holiday celebration is free, open to the public and pet friendly.
The Lights On event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 25. Lights On will include live music and special guest of honor Mayor G.T. Bynum. News On 6's own Travis Meyer will be emcee.
That's only the start of the celebration. Glow on the Green fun will be held every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from November 29 to December 24. Check out Rudolph's Lounge and Reindeer Games - fun activities for adults and kids.
Another special treat will be the one-of-a-kind lighted Christmas tree composed of art from local artists.