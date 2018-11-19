News
Owner Says Dog's Jaw Broken At PetSmart In Broken Arrow
Monday, November 19th 2018, 10:22 AM CST
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Dog owner Tania Lara says she took her dog to PetSmart in Broken Arrow over the weekend to be groomed. She says she received a call about an hour later, saying her dog wasn't doing well.
Lara says when she got there, her poodle, Suzie, was bleeding and couldn't close her mouth, so she rushed her to the vet. The animal hospital told her that Suzie's jaw was broken on both sides.
This morning, Tania tells me she's taking her dog to a specialist to see if they can do surgery.
Reporter Taylor Newcomb has reached out to PetSmart - they said they were just recently made aware of the situation, and they're looking into it. We will update this story when we have received a response.