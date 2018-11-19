News
Fatal Train Collision Reported In Big Cabin
Monday, November 19th 2018, 10:59 AM CST
BIG CABIN, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms there has been a death in Big Cabin at a railroad crossing. Troopers say they got word of the collision on 340 Road just east of Highway 69 around 5:40 Monday morning, according to Sarah Stewart with OHP.
They were told a car collided with a train, Stewart said. The medical examiner's office has been called to the scene.
We are working to learn more about the crash.